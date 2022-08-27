Azad's resignation shows 'lack of internal democracy' in Congress: BJP's Jitendra Singh 

By PTI

JAMMU: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from Congress was an internal matter of the party, even though it showed 'lack of internal democracy' in the party.

He said BJP is the only option left in the country with its democratic values.

"It is an internal matter of Congress but as a responsible citizen of a democratic country, one expects that there should be internal democracy in every party, just as we follow the democratic values," Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's office, said here on Azad's resignation.

"If internal democracy is not followed in the party, then it is a cause of concern for its leaders and they should think over it," he said.

The minister said a recent survey has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top of the list of the 'most popular world leaders with an approval rating of 75 per cent and Congress too should be proud of the fact.

"BJP is the only option left in the country. Modi is not only popular in the country but a recent survey at the international level put him at the top spot once again, which is a proud moment for all of us. Congress should also be proud of it as an Indian leader has emerged as the most popular leader at the global level," he said.

Asked whether BJP will welcome Azad in its fold, he said it is up to him to decide his next course of action. "It will be his decision what to do next."

On the timing of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is the prerogative of the Election commission of India to decide the date of the polls and BJP has no role in it.

Earlier, addressing a seminar on 'waste to wealth' organised under 'Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam' programme here, he said there is a need to create awareness about several waste products which can help people generate income with little effort.

He said cooked oil from kitchens could be sold at about Rs 20 per litre to the industries which have the technology to convert it into alternative fuel.

He also said that fly ash, produced during the combustion of coal, could be used for making bricks for construction.

Referring to the 'Amrit Kaal', the PM's buzzword for great times ahead, the minister said that India will see a surge in its economy in the next 25 years, and this will come on the back of resources, which have yet been unexplored or couldn't be utilised because of lack of technology.

