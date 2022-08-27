Home Nation

Caging two birds with one festival: With Durga Puja doles, Mamata moves to corner BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement of increase in monetary assistance to Durga Puja organisers seems to be a case of caging two birds with one festival.

Published: 27th August 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement of an increase in monetary assistance to Durga Puja organisers seems to be a case of caging two birds with one festival.

While the grant may divert focus from the ongoing corruption charges against two party leaders during the festive reason, it may also succeed in blunting the BJP’s accusations against her of not doing enough to promote Durga Puja.

Mamata has already announced a mega procession to be held on Sept. 1 to celebrate Unesco’s recognition of the festival with a heritage tag. The festival starts on Oct. 1. 

This year, Mamata has announced financial assistance of Rs 60,000 to each of the 40,000 puja organizers, forcing the cash-strapped government to shell out Rs 240 crore. Last year, the amount was Rs 50,000. 

“The political message was evident at the outset when Mamata met puja organisers and announced more financial assistance to them. The chief minister began her address by firing off a jibe at the religious polarising campaign by the BJP ahead of the last year’s Assembly elections, accusing her government of not allowing Hindu festivals to be celebrated. Mamata’s recent announcements are her reply to the saffron camp’s allegation,’’ said a TMC leader, referring to BJP’s aggressive campaign before the 2021 Assembly polls, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Mamata of restricting the celebration of Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja.  

“We are now facing the heat of people’s ire over the issue of arrests of former minister Partha Chatterjee and party’s strongman Anubrata Mondal on corruption charges," the TMC leader said, adding, “Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengal, and BJP tried its best to use it as a political tool. But this time, Mamata didi has played a smart card.” 

BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mamata's announcement of offering more financial assistance to organisers is the mere hoodwinking of common people.

“She wants to divert people’s attention from corruption charges against her leaders. But it will not happen. People will give a reply in the coming elections,’’ he said.

Mamata’s announcement of starting the festivities from Sept. 1 is also been seen as an attempt to divert attention from the corruption issue. 

In the meeting with the puja committees, Mamata emphasised upon how the occasion involved all sections of the society and how the organisers plan through the year.

“She made it clear that BJP’s campaign is nothing but propaganda against Bengal,’’ said another TMC leader. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp