Caging two birds with one festival: With Durga Puja doles, Mamata moves to corner BJP

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement of an increase in monetary assistance to Durga Puja organisers seems to be a case of caging two birds with one festival.

While the grant may divert focus from the ongoing corruption charges against two party leaders during the festive reason, it may also succeed in blunting the BJP’s accusations against her of not doing enough to promote Durga Puja.

Mamata has already announced a mega procession to be held on Sept. 1 to celebrate Unesco’s recognition of the festival with a heritage tag. The festival starts on Oct. 1.

This year, Mamata has announced financial assistance of Rs 60,000 to each of the 40,000 puja organizers, forcing the cash-strapped government to shell out Rs 240 crore. Last year, the amount was Rs 50,000.

“The political message was evident at the outset when Mamata met puja organisers and announced more financial assistance to them. The chief minister began her address by firing off a jibe at the religious polarising campaign by the BJP ahead of the last year’s Assembly elections, accusing her government of not allowing Hindu festivals to be celebrated. Mamata’s recent announcements are her reply to the saffron camp’s allegation,’’ said a TMC leader, referring to BJP’s aggressive campaign before the 2021 Assembly polls, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Mamata of restricting the celebration of Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja.

“We are now facing the heat of people’s ire over the issue of arrests of former minister Partha Chatterjee and party’s strongman Anubrata Mondal on corruption charges," the TMC leader said, adding, “Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengal, and BJP tried its best to use it as a political tool. But this time, Mamata didi has played a smart card.”

BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mamata's announcement of offering more financial assistance to organisers is the mere hoodwinking of common people.

“She wants to divert people’s attention from corruption charges against her leaders. But it will not happen. People will give a reply in the coming elections,’’ he said.

Mamata’s announcement of starting the festivities from Sept. 1 is also been seen as an attempt to divert attention from the corruption issue.

In the meeting with the puja committees, Mamata emphasised upon how the occasion involved all sections of the society and how the organisers plan through the year.

“She made it clear that BJP’s campaign is nothing but propaganda against Bengal,’’ said another TMC leader.

