Gujarat: Editor, owner of Rajkot newspaper booked for article hinting at removal of CM

By PTI

RAJKOT: The editor and the owner of 'Saurashtra Headline', a Rajkot-based eveninger, were booked for publishing an article hinting at the possible removal of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel citing unhappiness in the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership with his performance, a police official said on Saturday.

The news article, with the headline 'Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala' was published in the August 22 edition of the newspaper, after which an FIR was lodged against editor Aniruddh Nakum, who is the author of the article, and the owner, who is his wife, Inspector CG Joshi of Rajkot City A-division police station said.

Notice has been issued to the two accused, who are yet to arrested, Joshi added.

As per the FIR, filed on the complaint of one Babubhai Vaghera, "the report is written with the intention of spreading rumours without any supporting information and creating panic among the BJP supporters and creating hatred between different political supporters thereby endangering public peace".

The newspaper article talked about how the BJP central leadership is unhappy with CM Bhupendra Patel and is considering replacing him, with Union ministers Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya being front runners for the top post, as per the FIR.

The accused journalists were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 505(1(b) (offending act induces or is likely to induce any person to commit offence against State or against public tranquillity), 505 (2) (for making, publishing, circulating report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), police said.

