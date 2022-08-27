Home Nation

India facilitated diplomatic clearances for Sri Lankan Navy ship

Sri Lanka crisis

IMAGE FROM CRISIS-HIT SRI LANKA: The average citizen appears angry about the high inflation, scarcity of essentials and the disruption to daily life.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

India has facilitated diplomatic clearances for a Sri Lankan Navy ship to pick up fuel purchased by Australia. This was under Australia’s initiative to provide fuel for Sri Lanka’s Air Force and Navy – to support regional security.

An Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) of the Sri Lankan Navy, has been deployed to move diesel and ATF stocks from India to Sri Lanka, as the vessel is equipped to transport ATF

"In partnership with India, the Australian Government is providing fuel to the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force to enable on-going action against transnational crime and in support of regional security. The Australian Government has worked closely with India to provide this fuel and enable our cooperation,’’ according to an Australian Defence spokesperson.

Meanwhile, as per a tripartite agreement between India, Australia and Sri Lanka, the island nation has received approximately 1.1 million litre of diesel and 50,000 litres of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to continue operations that pertain to transnational crimes – specially human smuggling.

"This effort on part of Australia has ensured continous supply of fuel for sectors that are important for security and require vigilance. India and Australia are partners in Quad so it worked well for Australia to buy fuel from India and provide it for Sri Lanka,’’ say sources.

Australian support in providing fuel has enabled Sri Lanka to sustain air and sea patrols. "This is pertinent as Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis and instability and it becomes important to up the security network,’’ say sources.

Another reason why Australia wants to up the vigil on the coastline is to control desperate people to flee Sri Lanka through the water route to seek asylum in Australia.

Last month, the Australian Border Force had stated that Australian authorities intercepted four maritime people smuggling venture from Sri Lanka with a total of 125 Sri Lankan nationals on board. All of them were sent back to Sri Lanka.

Australia recently provided $75 million to Sri Lanka as part of food and medicine aid.

"Australia is pleased to be working with India to provide fuel to Sri Lankan navy and Air Force. It will help our longstanding cooperation against transnational crime to continue. As Indian Ocean neighbours, all three countries share a common commitment to preserving regional security,’’ Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens said.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka has not had  a High Commissioner to Canberra for sometime. There is an acting High Commissioner, Chamari Rodrigo, who is at the helm till a new High Commissioner is appointed.

