India reports 9,520 new COVID-19 cases; active infections decline to 87,311

Published: 27th August 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 9,520 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections has gone up to 4,43,98,696, while the count of active cases has declined to 87,311, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,27,597, with 41 new fatalities being reported, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of active cases now comprises 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,83,788, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 211.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Thirty-seven new fatalities due to the disease were reported in the country a day back, six from Haryana, four each from Maharashtra and Punjab, three each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Gujarat and Odisha, and one each from Chandigarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

