Jharkhand crisis: CM Hemant Soren, ruling coalition MLAs move to guesthouse in Latratu

By PTI

RANCHI: Amid the deepening political crisis in Jharkhand due to the uncertainty over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's fate as an MLA, Soren and ruling legislators were seen leaving for some unknown destination in three buses. In the evening, it was learnt that they have shifted to a guest house Latratu in the state's Khunti district, 60 km from here, according to ANI.

The three buses were occupied by the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition and guarded by security personnel.

Jharkhand | Visuals from a guest house near Latratu dam in Khunti dist where CM Hemant Soren & UPA MLAs & ministers have come from Ranchi pic.twitter.com/XNFci85D5P — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Sources had earlier said the legislators are being shifted to a "friendly state", which could either be West Bengal or Chhattisgarh. Both states have non-BJP governments.

The development took place soon after a marathon third round of a meeting of legislators of the ruling alliance at the chief minister's residence to chalk out a strategy to deal with the emerging scenario.

The ruling MLAs took part in the meeting along with their luggage.

A picture from one of the buses carrying Jharkhand's ruling coalition MLAs. (Photo | Twitter)

State Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam claimed the MLAs were going for a "picnic at Moments Resort in Latratu in neighbouring Khunti district". Incidentally, Alam had on Friday said that the MLAs of the ruling alliance cannot be poached and will stay in Ranchi.

Congress legislator Deepika Pandey Singh said it was a "break for refreshment".

The legislators were seen posing for photographs in the buses and during a boat ride which were shared on social media.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with the MLAs from the ruling coalition enjoy a boat ride near Latratu. (Photo | Twitter)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with the MLAs from the ruling coalition are seen in a boat near Latratu. (Photo | Twitter)

ALSO READ | Jharkhand mining scam: Hemant Soren may be back as CM if it’s simple disqualification .

In the rapidly changing political scenario, 'resort politics' is the need of the hour to keep the numbers of the ruling alliance intact, party sources asserted.

Earlier during the day, BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, known for his controversial remarks, tweeted: "According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources, some MLAs reached Chhattisgarh at 2 am. Most of the MLAs are reluctant to go and are waiting for the orders of senior JMM leader Basant Soren. Some buses are parked in Ranchi for MLAs."

The ECI sent its opinion to Bais on August 25 on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

A bus carrying Jharkhand UPA MLAs leaves the residence of CM Hemant Soren after a meeting, amid speculation of his disqualification, in Ranchi, on August 27, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan sources said the governor may take a call by evening on the ECI views on "disqualification" of the chief minister as an MLA and send the disqualification order to the commission.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government".

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion".

PROFILE | Hemant Soren: From Jharkhand's youngest CM to a seasoned politician

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly.

The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one.

The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

The coalition partners had on Thursday claimed that there was no threat to the government.

The JMM had exuded confidence that Soren will remain the chief minister for full term till 2024.

RANCHI: Amid the deepening political crisis in Jharkhand due to the uncertainty over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's fate as an MLA, Soren and ruling legislators were seen leaving for some unknown destination in three buses. In the evening, it was learnt that they have shifted to a guest house Latratu in the state's Khunti district, 60 km from here, according to ANI. The three buses were occupied by the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition and guarded by security personnel. Jharkhand | Visuals from a guest house near Latratu dam in Khunti dist where CM Hemant Soren & UPA MLAs & ministers have come from Ranchi pic.twitter.com/XNFci85D5P — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022 Sources had earlier said the legislators are being shifted to a "friendly state", which could either be West Bengal or Chhattisgarh. Both states have non-BJP governments. The development took place soon after a marathon third round of a meeting of legislators of the ruling alliance at the chief minister's residence to chalk out a strategy to deal with the emerging scenario. The ruling MLAs took part in the meeting along with their luggage. A picture from one of the buses carrying Jharkhand's ruling coalition MLAs. (Photo | Twitter) State Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam claimed the MLAs were going for a "picnic at Moments Resort in Latratu in neighbouring Khunti district". Incidentally, Alam had on Friday said that the MLAs of the ruling alliance cannot be poached and will stay in Ranchi. Congress legislator Deepika Pandey Singh said it was a "break for refreshment". The legislators were seen posing for photographs in the buses and during a boat ride which were shared on social media. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with the MLAs from the ruling coalition enjoy a boat ride near Latratu. (Photo | Twitter) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with the MLAs from the ruling coalition are seen in a boat near Latratu. (Photo | Twitter) ALSO READ | Jharkhand mining scam: Hemant Soren may be back as CM if it’s simple disqualification . In the rapidly changing political scenario, 'resort politics' is the need of the hour to keep the numbers of the ruling alliance intact, party sources asserted. Earlier during the day, BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, known for his controversial remarks, tweeted: "According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources, some MLAs reached Chhattisgarh at 2 am. Most of the MLAs are reluctant to go and are waiting for the orders of senior JMM leader Basant Soren. Some buses are parked in Ranchi for MLAs." The ECI sent its opinion to Bais on August 25 on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself. A bus carrying Jharkhand UPA MLAs leaves the residence of CM Hemant Soren after a meeting, amid speculation of his disqualification, in Ranchi, on August 27, 2022. (Photo | PTI) Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan sources said the governor may take a call by evening on the ECI views on "disqualification" of the chief minister as an MLA and send the disqualification order to the commission. The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts. The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government". The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion". PROFILE | Hemant Soren: From Jharkhand's youngest CM to a seasoned politician The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House. The coalition partners had on Thursday claimed that there was no threat to the government. The JMM had exuded confidence that Soren will remain the chief minister for full term till 2024.