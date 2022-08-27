Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In the wake of possible attempts of horse trading by BJP JMM MLAs are likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh. Amid speculation of his disqualification as MLA over a mining lease contract, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday met ruling alliance legislators twice at his official residence, apparently to chalk out a future strategy and send out a message of their unity.

A meeting of UPA MLAs have also been called at the official residence of CM Hemant Soren on Saturday, where they were seen entering the premises along with their luggage in their vehicles. It is being speculated that they will be shifted to Chhattisgarh today itself via road.

JMM insiders, however, said that unlike BJP, they were compelled to resort to ‘Resort Politics’ not to topple any government but to protect their own government from the possible horse trading.

Notably, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had also claimed on Friday that the UPA MLAs are being taken to Baramuda in Chhattisgarh, which was rejected by the senior Congress MLAs saying there is no threat to Hemant Soren Government and they are intact.

Uncertainty over Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand arose after the Election Commission reportedly sent a report recommending his disqualification over allegations that he allocated a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of Mines in 2021.

Notably, a BJP delegation led by former Chief Minister Raghubar Das on February 10, met Governor Ramesh Bais and handed over a memorandum seeking disqualification and removal CM Soren alleging him of violating the constitutional provision under section 9A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Taking cognizance into the matter, the Governor forwarded those documents to ECI and

seeking its opinion.

