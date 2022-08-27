Home Nation

J&K: Police stops Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from leaving residence to offer Friday prayers

A police officer told him that it is an issue of security and a decision would be taken after a review is completed.

Published: 27th August 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tries to leave his house in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A week after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was a free man and there was no restrictions on his movement, the detained Hurriyat leader and cleric was not allowed to offer Friday prayers and barred by the police from moving out of his residence.

Mirwaiz is under house arrest since Aug. 4, 2019.

On Friday afternoon, Mirwaiz attempted to move out of his residence in a vehicle.

However, the policemen deployed outside his house intercepted the vehicle near the gate and did not allow Mirwaiz to move out.

A police officer told him that it is an issue of security and a decision would be taken after a review is completed.

“I have been in detention for three years. Now that the Lt Governor has said I am free, I want to visit Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers. People at Jamia Masjid are waiting for me,” Mirwaiz told the police officials.

“I am leaving the house only after the statement about my release has been made at the highest level. In fact, the Lt Governor had said that the policemen deployed around my house will facilitate my visit. Is this what you are facilitating?,” he asked, adding, “I don’t know why I have been detained for over three years.”

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest a day before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

“You are not only violating my human rights but also violating my religious rights by not allowing me to offer Friday prayers,” Mirwaiz said.

“Nobody is allowed to meet me. I am unable to meet my close relatives and people. Many of my relatives died during these three years and I could not attend their funerals.”

Meanwhile, at Jamia Masjid, people carried Mirwaiz’s pictures and shouted slogans in his support.

Sinha had last week said that Miwaiz has neither been arrested nor is under house detention and no restrictions are placed on his movement.

One of the officers responded that a security review was going on due to which he would not be allowed to leave.

The Mirwaiz said his rights as a citizen were being snatched despite the Lieutenant Governor making a clear statement that there are no curbs on his movement.

Stepping out of the car, Mirwaiz tried to walk out through the main gate but he was stopped by police personnel accompanying the two officers.

"Please give me something in writing why I am being stopped. The Union Home Minister has said on the floor of Parliament that no one in Kashmir is under house arrest. The LG has made statements to international media on the same lines but you are here to stop me," he said.

The Mirwaiz said the government is claiming that everything in Kashmir has returned to normal and people were happy.

"I want to join my people in their happiness. Why are you stopping me?" he asked before being turned back to his residence.

Sinha, in an interview to BBC last week, said Mirwaiz was not under house arrest and the police personnel around him were only for his protection.

(With PTI Inputs)

