Home Nation

Meghalaya polls: NPP will not form alliance with any party, says CM Conrad Sangma

However, the National People's Party will continue to remain in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, Sangma said.

Published: 27th August 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said the NPP will not forge an alliance with any party, including the BJP, for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

However, the National People's Party (NPP) will continue to remain in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, Sangma said, adding that the two parties are ideologically not on the same page on various issues.

Elections in Meghalaya are likely to be held early next year.

"We are not going to contest next assembly elections in alliance with anyone, including the BJP," Sangma, who is the president of the NPP, told reporters here after the party's national conference.

Sangma said the NPP has never had any pre-poll alliance with any party in any state, and underlined that the party would also contest the upcoming assembly polls in Odisha and Chhattisgarh on its own.

However, he also maintained that NPP will remain focussed on the state election in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The NPP had fought the 2018 assembly polls in Meghalaya alone.

However, the party, which came second to Congress, entered into an alliance with the BJP to form government in the state.

With two legislators, the BJP is a minor ally in the NPP-led government in Meghalaya since 2018.

Sangma also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for the election of Draupadi Murmu, a tribal, as the president of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conrad Sangma Meghalaya Chief Minister Meghalaya polls
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp