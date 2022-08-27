Home Nation

Modi government to rope in legal eagles, retired personnel to acquire land

According to the officials, the ministry has planned to hire 17 consultants having prior experience of functioning of Central government departments and dealing with legal matters.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is set to engage consultants for its Land and Development Office (L&DO) to help it with court cases mainly related to land, vigilance and administrative matters.

According to the officials, the ministry is looking for consultants; retired Central Government personnel who were holding the post of section officer or assistant section official level and possess good knowledge of specific fields particularly land-related court matters.

Consultants will be hired on a full-time basis for a fixed period and for attending specific time-bound tasks.

One of the main functions of the L&DO, a subordinate office of the ministry, is the maintenance of records of all Nazul lands acquired in 1911 for the formation of the Capital at Delhi and the land comprising rehabilitation colonies.

Allotment of land to various government or semi-government departments and various political, social, cultural, charitable, educational and religious institutions are also conducted by the office.

As per the Annual Report of the ministry of the year 2020-21, L&DO is responsible for the administration of about 60,526 leases of the Central Government land in the national capital.

