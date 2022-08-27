Moradabad gangster stage-manages own death; arrested 7 yrs after he lived with a different identity

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shajahanpur police held a dreaded gangster of Moradabad, who, cocking a snook at the system, stage-managed his own death, procured a death certificate fraudulently and duped the insurance company into paying his family Rs 1 crore as the claim against his demise. The arrest was made on Friday.

He had been living with a new name in Shahjahanpur dealing in various businesses for the last seven years. He hatched the entire conspiracy in order to in order to escape multiple cases of

loot, fraud and murder lodged against him in Moradabad.

Gangster Mukesh Yadav, 45, feigned his death by putting his clothes, documents to prove his identity and mobile numbers of his family members on an unclaimed body in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand in 2015.

He even made his family the partner in crime. It identified the unclaimed body as that of Mukesh Yadav and cremated it to consolidate the belief in public that he had passed away.

The family procured his death certificate issued on the basis of a ‘Panch Nama’ prepared by the Uttarakhand police. Producing the death certificate thus procured fraudulently, the family took the claim of Rs 1 crore from the insurance company against his insurance policy.

Getting the amount, Mukesh Yadav shifted his base to Shahjahanpur and started the life afresh with a new identity as Munesh Yadav. He even started a real estate and second-hand car re-sale business which had been flourishing for the last seven years.

The real identity of Mukesh Yadav came to fore when an unidentified woman approached the Shahjahanpur police and revealed it leading to his arrest.

According to Shahjahanpur police sources, after getting the inputs about the gangster by the woman, the authorities checked it out and found that Yadav had been living in Roja area of Shahjahanpur as ‘Munesh Yadav’.

As per Additional Superintendent of police (ASP), Shahjahanpur, Sanjay Kumar three Aadhar cards having different ages mentioned on them were recovered from the possession of the gangster. “His criminal credentials were also crosschecked from the Moradabad police and found true,” said the ASP while sharing the details of his arrest.

Elaborating further, the ASP claimed that said the gangster used to run a private security agency in Moradabad and had embroiled in a number of crimes including murder, robbery and loot.

Moreover, he had taken a loan of Rs 50 lakh from different quarters. “He laid the plot to evade criminal cases registered against him fearing his conviction and also avoid paying the loan back,” added the cop.

On his modus operandi to stage his death, the police officer said that Yadav took the help of an employee of the post-mortem house of Sitarganj in Uddham Singh Nagar. “He put his clothes and other belongings on an unclaimed body to show his death on July 29, 2015,” said the ASP.

As per the ASP, Yadav was dead in records since then. His family members used to present his death certificate and ‘Panch Nama’ as the proof whenever police came to them to put up notice in connection with cases against him.

As per another police source, having shifted to Shahjahanpur in 2015, Yadav took a rented accommodation for around two years and then got his own house built in Roja area in 2017 and started his own business.

The police sources claimed that Yadav had two wives. He had divorced his first wife with who he had two children to marry another woman.

The sources claimed that the unidentified woman who approached the Shahjahanpur police to reveal Yadav’s identity could be his first wife.

