MP: Ghastly scenes in Rajgarh as cows locked up in gaushala die in floods

Anurag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Receding of flood waters in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh brought relief on for residents, but it also revealed a ghastly sight of carcasses of 23 cows and two calves found scattered, with some of them dangling on trees, on a 10km stretch. The cattle died following negligence shown by a state government-aided gaushala run by a self-styled godman at Nindrakhedi near the confluence of Ugal and Newaj rivers. The gaushala housed 168 cows as on Jan. 1, but three weeks back about 50 more stray cows were brought there from another village. “During a survey of villages on Aug. 21-22, we told gaushala head Peetam Maharaj to release the cows,” police official Umashankar Mukati said. “But he said they will be shifted to a higher level within the premises. They, however, locked the cows and left,” he added. “While 25 carcasses were found and buried after the autopsy, 105 cows are alive. Nobody knows what happened to the others,” Mukati said. VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders said bodies of 50 cows have been found, with no news about the rest. Maharaj and his two aides, Ratan Singh and Mohan, have been arrested. Meanwhile, sources said Maharaj has also squatted on 10-15 bighas public land in Indrakhedi village, despite opposition by villagers.