MP teacher buries wife's body inside home citing community custom; authorities intervene after neighbours object

Published: 27th August 2022 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DINDORI: A Madhya Pradesh government employee buried the body of his wife inside his home to honour a "community custom", but after neighbours objected, the body was exhumed and shifted to a burial ground, officials said on Saturday.

The teacher, Omkar Das Mogre (50), buried his wife Rukmani (45) on the porch of his house after she died of sickle cell disease on Tuesday.

Dindori tehsildar Govindram Salame said officials were informed about the incident by local people.

Sources said residents and relatives of Mogre, who works as a government teacher, had opposed the burial inside his house.

However, Mogre told them he was doing so as he loved his wife.

He also told the local people about a tradition in the Panika community wherein bodies of family members are buried within residential premises in rural areas in the Dindori district, they said.

Kotwali police station in-charge CK Sirame said Mogre buried the body on August 23 quoting the community custom.

After neighbours objected, the body was exhumed and shifted to a designated place the next day by local authorities.

