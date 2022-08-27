Home Nation

Punjab vigilance asks all departments to share details on ‘expat’ officials

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau wants all government wings to furnish details on officials who have permanent residency abroad or those with a Green Card.

Published: 27th August 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab Vigilance Bureau wants all government wings to furnish details on officials who have permanent residency abroad or those with a Green Card.

The state government had recently sacked an official of the civil supplies department for concealing the fact that he had acquired permanent residency in Canada 15 years back.

Seven years back the VB in its report to the government had stated that some 130 gazetted and non-gazetted officers had obtained PR or Green Card in violation of service rules. However, no action was taken then.

The Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has dismissed deputy director Rakesh Kumar Singla for hiding his residency status.

He was handed a charge sheet in 2017. The charges were proved on Jan 29, 2019.

Punjab Consumer Affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchakk said the official had violated the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970.

“I have instructed officials to write to all departments to share details with the bureau about the officials who have obtained permanent residency or have green-cards of foreign countries. While serving as a government employee, one cannot be a citizen of another country,’’ said a senior VB officer.

Sources said the May 2015 VB report to the government listed about 130 such officers, including an IAS and two PCS officers. “Most such staff were from the education and agriculture departments. Many departments chose not to revert on the VB report,’’ said a VB officer.

In March 2006, then joint secretary (personnel) wrote to all departments saying “references are received from various departments seeking clarifications on granting a ‘no-objection certificate’ to government officers/officials for seeking emigration to foreign countries.”

Citing a Central government policy, the letter said no government officer or official should apply for or seek emigration to any country as long as one is in government service.

“The question of issuing a no-objection certificate to a government employee who wishes to migrate to a foreign country, therefore, does not arise. The same rule is also a part of the All India Service Conduct Rules 1968, added in 1993,” said an officer.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau in its 2015 report referred to this letter while listing 130 officials having permanent residency abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp