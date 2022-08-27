Home Nation

Two earthquakes hit J&K's Doda; total 13 tremors in five days

The tremors of magnitude 2.9 and 3.4 were reported within a span of over four-and-a-half hours in the morning, officials said.

Published: 27th August 2022 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 01:30 PM

Earthquake

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two mild earthquakes struck Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The tremors of magnitude 2.9 and 3.4 were reported within a span of over four-and-a-half hours in the morning, they said.

With this, a total of 13 earthquakes having mild intensity had hit Doda, Kishtwar, Katra (Reasi) and Udhampur districts of the Jammu province since Tuesday.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

They said the epicentre of the first earthquake, which occurred at 4.32 am, was 26 kilometres south west of Bhaderwah town at latitude of 32.87 degrees north and longitude of 75.46 degrees east at a depth of 10 kms.

It was followed by another tremor at 9.06 am, five kms southeast of Doda town.

The quake hit at a latitude of 33.10 degrees north and a longitude of 75.57 degrees east at a depth of five km, the officials said.

