'Wasn’t finding fault': Kejriwal on tiff with Himanta Sarma over shutting down of non-performing Assam government schools

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government’s decision to shut 34 non-performing state-run schools has triggered a war of words between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Following the row, the Delhi CM on Friday responded by saying that his intention was never to find fault in Sarma’s efforts. He said India would be ‘number one’ if the states learn from one another.

“I want to visit Assam. Tell me when I can do so. You show me the good work done in the education sector. I will show you the good work we did when you visit Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday said closing down schools is not the solution. Stating that the country needs more schools, he had insisted on improving school infra and making education right.

To this, Sarma had countered by saying the Delhi CM commented on something without any homework. He said from the time he had additionally served as the state education minister, the Assam government established or took over 8,610 new schools.

He asked Kejriwal how many new schools the Delhi government started in the last seven years. Now, Sarma responded with a series of tweets.

“Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji, your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44,521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students – against your 1,000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers (number 2+ lakh); midday meal workers (number 1.18 lakh). Fathom it?” read one of the tweets from the Assam chief minister.

He further wrote, “We impart education in six mediums including 14 different tribal languages. Our diversity is something that we’re proud of, cherish, and ensure it to thrive through our unique education system. And yes, we do not have resources like that in Delhi. We’re proud of what we’ve and do!”

“And yes, when you’re in Assam, which you so desperately wish to, I will take you to our Medical Colleges, 1000 times better than your Mohalla Clinic. Also meet our bright Govt school teachers and students,” the Assam CM said.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu had on Wednesday said there is no point having a school if it cannot perform.

