'Zorawar' light tanks, swarm drones and FICVs: Indian Army to up its tech game along LAC

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Realising the protracted threat along the northern borders with China and the induction of the enemy’s technologically “state-of-art” tanks, the Indian Army is pushing for “Project Zorawar”.

Zorawar will be the name of the Light Tanks which have been envisaged to be manufactured indigenously.

Sources in the security establishment said, “A lightweight agile platform with high power to weight ratio with substantial firepower, protection, surveillance and communication capabilities is essential to provide the Indian Army the versatility to execute operations in different terrains against diverse threats and equipment profiles of the adversaries. Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT) offering capability for multiple employment options along with niche technologies is, therefore, an operational imperative.”

Indian Light Tank is required to address sector-specific operational requirements, the source added.

“The Indigenous Indian Light Tank aptly named ‘Zorawar’ will be designed to operate from High Altitude Area, the marginal terrain to the Island territories and will be highly transportable for rapid deployment to meet any operational situation,” he said.

“Zorawar will have niche technologies to include Artificial Intelligence, Drone integration, Active Protection System, High Degree of Situational Awareness,” he added.

Zorawar Singh Kahluria was the famed military general of Dogra King Gulab Singh and was adept at mountain warfare.

New tanks will be named after him. According to sources, in-principle approval has been granted. General Staff Quality Requirement (GSQR) is prepared for it and the project will be put up before the government to accord the approval, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) in September.

With the standoff beginning in May 2020 and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army mobilising more than 50,000 troops with their arms and equipment have triggered the defence planners to not only fill the gaps in the weapon profile but also to enhance the technology.

But the plan is reposed in the prognosis of the situation which remains that, “this increased threat on the Northern Borders is likely to remain a threat in the foreseeable future too.”

Sources said it was realised that there was a "gap" when it came to using existing tanks in such terrains, and thus a "lighter tank" was needed.

The recent experiences along the northern borders have shown that armour equipment profile is one of the most "prominent factors" in defining the operational capability of the land forces.

The adversaries have inducted a large number of "technologically modern, state-of-the-art tanks" and employed a mix of medium and light tanks with high power-to-weight ratios, the sources said.

This "increased threat" on the northern borders is likely to remain "a threat in the foreseeable future", the sources said, adding capability development takes time.

"Our current tanks are doing a good job and last time we had taken a number of steps to enhance their sustainability through various means," a source said.

However, in higher altitude areas, a gap was found, and so "we needed a lighter tank, which is equally capable as the existing ones," the source said.

These tanks to be procured under 'Project Zorawar' -- named after legendary Zorawar Singh, a military general who served under Raja Gulab Singh of Jammu -- will have equal firepower as the current ones.

They said missile-firing capability, counter-drone apparatus, warning system and a power-to-weight ratio will make the tanks "very agile".

They said the light tanks will help the Army overcome the limitations of medium battle tanks and equip the force for all contingencies in high altitude area, marginal terrain and island territories besides its utilisation in the plains, semi-deserts and deserts.

The "adversity" that the world supply chain has experienced in the defence-related component due to the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted both manufacturing and sustenance of the foreign fleet of tanks that India is presently holding, the sources said.

They said it is essential to design and develop light tanks indigenously for the Indian Army.

It is also being examined if they can be made amphibious so it can be deployed even in the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, the source said.

The biggest advantage of light tanks is that they are "air portable" and thus in consonance with the strategic lift capability from Leh in eastern Ladakh, he said.

"We want tanks on top, tanks which can climb faster if we have to take an edge over our adversary," the source said.

The Army has the experience of successfully employing light tanks as force multipliers in various battle engagements in the past.

They include the deployment of Stuart Tanks of 254 Indian Tank Brigade in the Battle of Kohima in World War II, at Naushera, Jhangar, Rajauri and most successfully at Zojila during the Indo-Pak war in 1947-48.

The AMX-13 tanks were deployed at Chushul and Bomdila in 1962, the AMX-13 tanks were stationed at Chammb in 1965 and the amphibious PT-76 light tanks in 1971 with the PT-76 tanks leading the race to Dhaka.

The Army had to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks in operational areas, gaining tactical surprise over the adversary and thereby forcing the adversary on a back foot.

However, these tanks were primarily designed for operations in plains and desert terrains and they have their own limitations when employed in high-altitude areas, the sources said.

"They face a similar handicap when employed in marginal terrain of Rann of Kutch," one of them added.

Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT) offering capability for multiple employment options along with niche technologies is, therefore, an "operational imperative", the sources said.

The Army is planning a modernisation of its mechanised infantry too, for which a "threat-cum-capability-based approach" is being adopted, they added.

The Indian Army intends to procure a new-generation 'Future Tank' platform namely FRCV (Future Ready Combat Vehicle), in a phased manner, top sources said.

The expected induction timeline is by 2030, and it will come along with performance-based logistics, transfer of technology, engineering support package and other maintenance and training requirements, they said.

Source also said Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) will replace BMP-II.

Also, Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle (LAMV) with enhanced mobility and protection for Recce Platoon are to replace the existing modified Maruti Gypsy as per the plan.

A Request for Information (RFI) has been uploaded on July 1, 2022, they said.

Army inducts indigenous swarm drone systems

NEW DELHI: Indian Army has inducted indigenously produced Swarm Drones Systems aiming to employ them in both offensive and defensive operations.

The force believes that it will be providing a decisive edge to the tactical commanders employing them.

Indian Army on Friday said in a statement, “Swarm Drones being inducted into the Mechanised Forces, duly embracing the niche and disruptive technologies, will provide an edge to Indian Army in meeting future security challenges.”

As per the sources, the Indian Army has procured Swarm Drones from two Indian start-up companies.

In addition, the Indian Army has also initiated a Make-II case, Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarm (A-SADS) which includes a number of improvements and also a version for the High Altitude Area.

Drone technology has proved to be a Force Multiplier in military operations as evident from its application in various recent conflicts across the world.

(With PTI Inputs)

