19-year-old woman's killing: Curfew in Jharkhand's Dumka after protests from right-wing outfits

Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar.

By PTI

DUMKA: Prohibitory order has been in Jharkhand's Dumka sub-division on Sunday following protests by some right-wing outfits after the death of a woman, who was allegedly set on fire by a person, an official said.

Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar demanding justice for the 19-year-old victim who was allegedly set ablaze by the man for having spurned his proposal.

"In a bid to maintain law and order, Section-144 CrPC has been imposed in Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place is prohibited. Rally, demonstration, and procession are not allowed without prior permission," Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Maheswar Mahto said.

The incident happened in Dumka town on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, the police said.

The woman, a student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 per cent burns.

Later, she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment, the police said.

"The woman succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, around 2.30 am on Sunday," Dumka town police station in-charge Nitish Kumar told PTI.

The accused has already been arrested, he said.

According to the statement given to an executive magistrate, the woman had said that the accused called her on her mobile around 10 days back pestering her to become his friend.

"He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room."

"On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father's room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital," the woman had spoken with great difficulty while the police recorded her statement.

