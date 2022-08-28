Home Nation

NIT-Srinagar asks students not to watch India-Pak match, Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed

The students have also been directed to avoid posting any material related to the match on social media platforms.

Published: 28th August 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) here has asked its students not to watch Sunday's India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in groups or post anything related to it on social media platforms.

In a notice issued by the dean of students' welfare, the institute administration has asked the students to remain in their allotted rooms during the match.

"Students are aware that a cricket series involving various nations is going on in the Dubai International Stadium. Students are hereby directed to take sports as a game and not create any kind of indiscipline in the institute/hostel," the notice read.

During Sunday's match, the students have been directed to remain in their allotted rooms and not allow other students to enter their rooms and watch the match in groups, it said.

"If there is a group of students watching the match in a particular room, then the students to whom that particular room is allotted will be debarred from the institute hostel accommodation and a fine of at least Rs 5,000 will be imposed on all the students involved," the NIT said.

The students have also been directed to avoid posting any material related to the match on social media platforms.

Furthermore, they have been instructed not to step out of the hostel rooms during or after the match.

In 2016, clashes broke out at the institute between outstation and local students following India's defeat to the West Indies in the T-20 World Cup semi-final, leading to a closure of the NIT for days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Institute of Technology NIT India Pakistan
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp