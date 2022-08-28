Home Nation

Noida twin towers demolition: Evacuation of adjacent buildings nears completion

The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am.

Barricades used to block a road leading to Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: The evacuation of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech was nearing completion, officials said Sunday morning.

Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am. "The evacuation is nearing completion," an official said.

While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added. The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.

