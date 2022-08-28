Home Nation

PM Modi asks people to join campaign to fight malnutrition

"Besides festivals, September is also dedicated to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate 'Poshan maah' or nutrition month between September 1 and 30," Modi said.

Published: 28th August 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition while stressing that social awareness was a crucial aspect of this fight.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the 'Amrit Dhara' of 'Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's independence was flowing in all corners of the country in this month. "On the special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country," he said.

Modi urged the people to join the campaign to fight malnutrition in the coming month. "Besides festivals, September is also dedicated to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate 'Poshan maah' or nutrition month between September 1 and 30," Modi said.

Many creative and diverse efforts are being made against malnutrition, he noted. "Better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of 'Poshan Abhiyan'. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact in making India malnutrition free," he said.

Efforts associated with social awareness play an important role in dealing with the challenges of malnutrition, Modi said and urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition.

The prime minister also urged people to watch the Swaraj serial, which highlights the contributions of freedom fighters, on Doordarshan. "It is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes who took part in the freedom movement," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat malnutrition
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp