Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates Smriti Van memorial for earthquake victims

The memorial has been built over nearly 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience, following the death of 13,000 people during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj.

Published: 28th August 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUJ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Smriti Van memorial, which celebrates the resilience shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

Modi said Smriti Van is a tribute to the lost lives and the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch.

The memorial has been built over nearly 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience, following the death of 13,000 people during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj.

The memorial carries names of the people, who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum.

The museum showcases Gujarat's topography, rebuilding initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, and informs about different kinds of disasters and future readiness for any type of disaster.

It also has a block to relive the experience of an earthquake with the help of a 5D simulator and another block for people to pay homage to the lost souls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Van memorial PM Modi BJP Gujarat
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp