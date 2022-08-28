Six killed as tanker rams into tractor-trolley in Bareilly

By PTI

BAREILLY: At least six people, including two children, were killed and 24 others injured when a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling was hit by a tanker here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Kichha-Khatima road near Sirsa outpost in the Bahedi area, they said.

A tractor-trolley carrying 35 people was going to Uttam Nagar gurdwara here from Uttrakhand's Sitarganj when it was hit by a tanker from behind, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Bhajan Singh (36), Suman Kaur (15), Gurnamo Kaur (30), Akashdeep (8), Raja (6) and Jassi (35), he said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Three of them are stated to be in critical condition, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.

The chief minister has asked the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured, the statement said.

BAREILLY: At least six people, including two children, were killed and 24 others injured when a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling was hit by a tanker here on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred at the Kichha-Khatima road near Sirsa outpost in the Bahedi area, they said. A tractor-trolley carrying 35 people was going to Uttam Nagar gurdwara here from Uttrakhand's Sitarganj when it was hit by a tanker from behind, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said. Those killed in the accident were identified as Bhajan Singh (36), Suman Kaur (15), Gurnamo Kaur (30), Akashdeep (8), Raja (6) and Jassi (35), he said. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Three of them are stated to be in critical condition, he added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow. The chief minister has asked the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured, the statement said.