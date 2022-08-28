Home Nation

Sonali Phogat case: Goa police arrest one more drug peddler

Published: 28th August 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the case of alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, an official said on Sunday.

With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality show "Big Boss", died on August 23, a day after arrival in Goa.

On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said.

Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip, police earlier said.

