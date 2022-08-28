There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat: PM Modi takes a dig at opposition

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said there had been conspiracies to defame Gujarat and stop investments in his home State. Still, Gujarat ignored them and charted a new path of progress. he was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works in Bhuj district ahead of Gujarat elections slated later this year.

“While Gujarat was dealing with the natural calamity, the period of conspiracies started, there were conspiracies to defame Gujarat in the country and the world. Repeated attempts were made to stop investment coming to the state, but the state chose a new path of progress,” Modi said.

“Ignoring all the efforts for defaming Gujarat and defying the conspiracies, Gujarat charted a new industrial path. Kutch was one of the big beneficiaries of that.” He added.

The Prime Minister highlighted how even with such a situation at hand, Gujarat became the first state in the country to enact a Disaster Management Act. “With the inspiration of this act, a similar law was made for the whole country. This act helped every government in the country during the pandemic”, he added.

“After the 2001 Kutch earthquake, amid the destruction, I had spoken about the redevelopment of Kutch and we worked hard for it There were many who said Kutch won’t be able to recover from the earthquake but people there have changed the scenario,” he said.

“When I say from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India will be a developed country by 2047, you can see that amidst death and disaster, we made some resolutions and we realized them today. Similarly, what we resolve today, we will surely realize in 2047”, Modi said

Highlighting the incredible work done since its complete devastation in 2001, the Prime Minister said that Kutch has the largest cement plants in the world today. Kutch is second in the world regarding welding pipe manufacturing. The world’s second-largest textile plant is in Kutch. Asia’s first SEZ came up in

Kutch. Kandla and Mundra ports handle 30 per cent of India’s cargo and it produces 30 per cent of salt for the country. Kutch produces 2500 MW of power generated by solar and wind energy and the largest solar hybrid park is coming up in Kutch.

The Prime Minister further added that Gujarat has a big role to play in the Green House campaign that is going on in the country today. Similarly, when Gujarat makes its mark as the Green House Capital of the world, Kutch will contribute a lot to it.

He elaborated on the steps of ensuring water security in the region. He said “Kutch Bhuj Canal will benefit the people and farmers of the region”, He also congratulated Kutch for becoming Gujarat's number one fruit-producing district. He lauded the people for making unprecedented strides in cattle rearing and milk production.

Earlier, PM held a roadshow between Hill Garden circle and District Industries Centre in Bhuj town of Kutch district on the second day of his visit to the State where the Assembly elections are due later this year. He also inaugurated a host of projects, including a memorial dedicated to earthquake victims, another memorial dedicated to children who died in the 2001 earthquake, and a milk processing plant of Sarhad Dairy.

