TMC leader's son killed in road accident in Kolkata

Ram Pyare Ram's son died on the spot, a senior police officer said, adding the driver of the truck and his helper are absconding.

Published: 28th August 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Ram Pyare Ram's son was killed in a road accident in the city's Kidderpore area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 8.40 pm on Saturday, after a truck coming from the opposite direction fell sideways on the sedan of Ram Kinkar Ram (38) while travelling through Babubazar, they said.

He died on the spot, a senior police officer said, adding the driver of the truck and his helper are absconding. "The person was declared brought-dead when he was taken to the SSKM Hospital. A search operation is underway to nab the driver and his helper," the officer said.

The rescue team had to use gas cutters to cut through the metal of the mangled car and take out Ram Kinkar's body, he said.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Port, now known as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), has ordered an inquiry into the accident, an official said. The port road at Kidderpore Babubazar area comes under the purview of the SMP, he said.

"The chairman of the port has ordered an inquiry into the matter," Spokesperson Sanjoy Mukherjee told PTI. The stretch of the road was last repaired in 2018, officials said.

