Home Nation

UP: Akhilesh Yadav blames CM Adityanath for Janmashtami stampede in Mathura

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said during the previous Samajwadi Party regime, Janmashtami used to be celebrated with pomp, but no such incidents took place.

Published: 28th August 2022 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday blamed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Mathura on Janmashtami, for the August 20 stampede, saying the police force meant to control the crowd was engaged for his security.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said during the previous Samajwadi Party regime, Janmashtami used to be celebrated with pomp, but no such incidents took place.

"The tragedy took place in the BJP government, for which it is responsible," he said.

Taking a dig at Adityanath over his visit to Mathura on Janmashtami, Yadav said, "When he (Adityanath) knew that on Janmashtami, there is a sea of Krishna devotees (in Mathura), then what was the need to stay there for hours? The police force, which was meant to control the people, was engaged for him. As a result, there was a shortage (of force) at places where it was needed, and the tragedy took place."

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in the stampede at the Bankey Bihari temple here during Janmashtami celebrations in the early hours of August 20.

Subsequently, a two-member high-level committee headed by former UP Police chief Sulkhan Singh was set up by the state government to probe into the stampede.

On discussions that Vrindavan should be transformed into a corridor on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Yadav said the ancient nature of Vrindavan "should not be tampered with at all".

The former chief minister also alleged that the BJP instead of developing the Braj region is destroying it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Part Yogi Adityanath Janmashtami Mathura Stampede
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp