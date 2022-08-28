Withdrawal of consent to CBI being sought to protect RJD, says BJP as it predicts early downfall of Nitish government

By PTI

PATNA: The BJP on Sunday alleged that the Nitish Kumar government was being asked to protect "corrupt" RJD by withdrawing general consent to CBI in Bihar, which would be against federal structure.

State BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said the clamour, for withdrawal of general consent, in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' had arisen from "insecurity" that plagued the seven-party coalition.

"The Mahagathbandhan is feeling insecure because of internal political contradictions, besides corruption scandals involving the RJD, its largest constituent," Anand told PTI.

"A hue and cry is being made over autonomous central government agencies just to divert attention from the issues that confront the ruling alliance," he said.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' wants to challenge the federal structure and democratic fabric of India just to save corrupt constituents, he alleged.

"Nitish Kumar's proclaimed zero tolerance for crime and corruption has been reduced to a farce," Anand claimed.

The BJP leader also claimed that CBI seems to have got some evidence that has frightened RJD, which is putting pressure on Nitish Kumar and other partners to initiate steps that go against federal tradition.

Leaders of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar have called for withdrawing the general consent to the CBI, alleging that the agency was being used by the BJP-led government at the Centre for political purposes.

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective state governments for conducting investigations in their jurisdictions.

Nine states, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Meghalaya, have withdrawn general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in their jurisdictions.

The grand alliance or 'Mahagthbandhan' comprises seven parties -- JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPIML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM, which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly.

The CBI had on Wednesday searched the premises of several RJD leaders in Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that took place when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister.

The operation took place on a day when the chief minister, who parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was scheduled to face a trust vote in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday laughed off the claim of Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP leader and his former deputy, who has predicted an early fall of the newly formed "Mahagathbandhan" government.

Modi has been asserting that the new alliance will come apart because of internal contradictions.

When Kumar was approached with queries in this regard at Gopalganj, he shot back with a laugh "please tell Sushil ji to try and ensure that his wish gets fulfilled soon".

Referring to the situation after the assembly polls in 2020 which saw the NDA, then including Kumar and his JD(U), returning to power, the chief minister recalled the anguish (takleef) he had felt upon Modi's non-inclusion in the cabinet.

"Let him keep saying things against me on a daily basis. This may lead his top leadership to do something for him", said the JD(U) leader who has had Modi as his deputy for more than a decade.

During the trust vote last week, Kumar had told the assembly about his disappointment over many senior leaders of the BJP, including Modi, having been sidelined in the party.

