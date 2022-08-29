Home Nation

Allahabad HC turns down UP MLA Abbas Ansari's anticipatory bail plea

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case.

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order in the matter on August 26 and pronounced it on Monday.

Passing the order, Justice D K Singh said the arms recovered from the applicant's possession were prohibited in shooting sports and as such, the offences were of very serious nature.

The bench also noted that Abbas Ansari was already declared an absconder by the court concerned.

The bench asked the lawmaker to surrender before the court concerned, adding that in that case, the court will decide on his bail plea expeditiously.

Moving the plea, the applicant had said he was innocent and was being victimised due to political vendetta.

Opposing the plea, the state counsel had argued that the arms and cartridges recovered from the applicant's possession were made of a metal, whereas metal items are not used in shooting sports.

The then in-charge of the Mahanagar police station, Ashok Singh, had lodged an FIR against the MLA on October 12, 2019.

It was alleged in the FIR that Abbas Ansari had obtained a gun licence from Lucknow and subsequently, got it transferred to Delhi, where he purchased many arms.

Police had filed a chargesheet against him on December 24, 2020.

The MP-MLA court in Lucknow declared the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA an absconder last week.

Subsequently, the Lucknow Police pasted the notice at Abbas Ansari's house in Ghazipur on Saturday.

He has been absconding for a long time.

Eight police teams have been formed to arrest the legislator and raids are being conducted at many places, including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Mau.

