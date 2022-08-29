Home Nation

Amid Dhami's strong attacks on scamsters, Rahul questions Uttarakhand government's credibility

Dhami today made a big announcement that if any irregularity is found on the basis of complaints in all recruitments made since the formation of Uttarakhand, then an inquiry will be conducted.

Published: 29th August 2022 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Notwithstanding Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's consistent tough stand on recruitment scams, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the credibility of the state government and said the Dhami government has lost the right to continue in power.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today made a big announcement that if any irregularity is found on the basis of complaints in all recruitments made since the formation of Uttarakhand, then an inquiry will be conducted with fairness.

Taking a tough stand on the scams, Chief Minister Dhami said that irrespective of the period in which the recruitments took place, they would be investigated impartially.

Chief Minister Dhami also said that after the arrival of Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, who is currently on a foreign tour, he will take the next decision after consultation.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has launched a major attack on the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami government after irregularities came to light in all recruitment examinations in the state.

Rahul said that the jobs of the poor and middle class in Uttarakhand are being sold to the rich and those close to the government for money.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The Dhami government has lost the right to continue in office".

"The Congress will continue to fight against the corruption in the state", he added.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Karan Mahara assured Rahul Gandhi on his tweet and said, "we all are overwhelmed by your sensitivity towards the youth of the state".

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, state president Mahra assured that, "our role as the main opposition party of Uttarakhand will be fulfilled with full responsibility and seriousness and we are keeping a close eye on the ongoing recruitment scams in the state."

