BJP takes a swipe at Congress, says organisational poll withing party a ‘big joke’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday reacted sarcastically that talking about the importance of internal organisational polls within the Congress Party sounds nothing but like a “big political joke” at a time when etire political process and decision-making power of this party rests only in the hands of members of a family.

In order to foment internal democracy in the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday announced to hold election to pick party president on October 17. Chief of BJP’s IT Cell Amit Malviya equated the claim of the Congress with the April Fool’s Day, the Congress Party set to observe in October.

Mocking the Congress decision to hold the organisational election on October 17, Malvia quipped: “This sounds nothing but a big political joke in a party wherein dynasty rules the roost instead of organisational democracy.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress Party’s claim of being the only party which holds internal polls, BJP national spokespersons of BJP Shehzaad Poonawalla said that the party is again going to bluff with its leaders and the people in general in the name of holding polls to elect its president. “Hoga wohi jo ek pariwavar chahega (Will happen what a family will want),” he said sarcastically.

Describing Congress a party sans democracy, Poonawalla added that the family-centric Congress has become now a totally ‘democracy-mukt’ and ‘accountability-mukt” party for a particular family.

Citing how a leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad and others have started deserting the party lambasting Rahul Gandhi for his ‘immature’ and ‘autocratic’ functioning. He said that proposed poll process was announced for fear of loosing many more more senior leaders. “This entire process would be just a ‘sham’ to save the party,” he said.

