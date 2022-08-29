CBI probe sought into recruitment of Finance Account Assistant in J&K after irregularities

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Over a month after cancelling the selection list of 1,200 J&K Police Sub Inspectors, the Jammu & Kashmir administration on Sunday halted the recruitment of Finance Account Assistant (FAAs) and recommended for a CBI probe into the selection process after finding irregularities in the selection process. “JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process,” tweeted the Directorate of Information and Public Relations. “Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon,” it said in a statement. The cancellation of the selection list of FAAs came after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last month ordered a high level an inquiry into the FAA exam conducted by J&K Service Selection Board.