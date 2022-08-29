Home Nation

CBI probe sought into recruitment of Finance Account Assistant in J&K after irregularities

“JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process,” tweeted the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Over a month after cancelling the selection list of 1,200 J&K Police Sub Inspectors, the Jammu & Kashmir administration on Sunday halted the recruitment of Finance Account Assistant (FAAs) and  recommended for a CBI probe into the selection process after finding irregularities in the 
selection process.

“JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process,” tweeted the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

“Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon,” it said in a statement. The cancellation of the selection list of FAAs came after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last month ordered a high level an inquiry into the FAA exam conducted by J&K Service Selection Board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Selections Jammu & Kashmir administration Halted Recruitment Finance Account Assistant CBI Probe
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp