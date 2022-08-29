Home Nation

Committed to turn jails into 'sudhar ghar', says Punjab minister after gangster's threat on Facebook

A Facebook post purportedly in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar accused a jail official at Bathinda prison of harassing some inmates.

Published: 29th August 2022 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday said prison officials in the state were committed to transforming jails into real 'sudhar ghars' (correctional facilities) after a gangster raised the matter of harassment of inmates in one of state's prisons.

A Facebook post purportedly in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar accused a jail official at Bathinda prison of harassing some inmates.

The post tagged Bains and Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and appealed to them to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu, and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail and inquire into the matter.

"If any harm is done to our brothers, then its responsibility will be of the jail police," the post read, and went to say that police should not force them to commit "a big crime."

Bains in a tweet later said, "Earlier Gangsters were getting VIP Facilities & Pizzas in Jails but not any more. Since the day my CM has given me the Jail Portfolio; my all Officers are committed to transforming Jails into Real Sudhar Ghars. We are committed to Crime/Mobile/Drug Free Jails. NOTHING CAN STOP IT," Goldy Brar, allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harjot Singh Bains sudhar ghars Goldy Brar
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp