Home Nation

Court rejects Azam Khan's discharge plea in case of 'misuse' of official seal

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate AK Srivastava passed the order on the discharge application filed by Khan.

Published: 29th August 2022 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The special MP-MLA court here on Monday rejected the discharge plea of former Uttar Pradesh minister Mohammad Azam Khan, who is seeking a clean chit in a case in which his official letter pad and seal were allegedly misused.

The court has fixed September 12 for framing charges against Khan.

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate AK Srivastava passed the order on the discharge application filed by Khan.

The FIR in the case was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station on February 1, 2019.

The complainant, Allama Jamir Naqvi, has alleged in the FIR that Khan had misused his official letter pad and seal with a design to damage the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Muslim cleric Kalbe Jawwad nationally as well as internationally.

The complainant has also alleged that under pressure from the then Uttar Pradesh government, the FIR was registered after a delay, the additional public prosecutor said.

Passing the order, the court observed: "On a perusal of the material on record, there is ample evidence to frame charges against Azam Khan."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Azam Khan
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp