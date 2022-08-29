Home Nation

Dalit boy found dead in field, lover buried in suspected honour killing incident in UP village

Amina, the girl, was found buried, while the boy, aged about 18 and a Dalit, was found dead in a sugarcane field, they said.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Honour Killing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BASTI: An interfaith young couple was allegedly killed in Padaria Chetsingh village of Rudhauli area here by the girl's family which did not approve of their relationship, police said on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in the matter, they said.

Amina, the girl, was found buried, while the boy, aged about 18 and a Dalit, was found dead in a sugarcane field, they said.

The incident came to light when one Paras Nath Chaudhary spotted Ankit's body in his field on Saturday and informed the police, they said.

According to Ankit's father, his son was a tractor driver, said local SHO Ram Krishan.

Police found that the tractor he drove belonged to one Mujibullah, who was found absconding.

Police suspect that Mujibullah fled after his daughter committed suicide by consuming poison when she got to know that her lover was killed.

The girl's body, bearing injury marks, was exhumed from a grave and was sent for a post-mortem, police said.

"The reasons leading to the death of the girl will be known after the post-mortem report comes," Additional Superintendent of Police Deependra Chowdhury said.

An FIR in the matter was registered Saturday night at Rudhauli Police Station under sections of the IPC and SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chowdhury said both bodies were recovered in the Rudhauli area and they were sent for the post-mortem examination.

Three accused, Irshad, Irfan, and Israr have been arrested in the matter, and a case has been registered against them under IPC and SC-ST Act, Chowdhury said, adding that all three have been sent to jail.

He said that the forensic team found human hair in the girl's room, and also a bottle containing some poisonous substance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honour Killing Interfaith Love Story
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp