Dalit boy found dead in field, lover buried in suspected honour killing incident in UP village

By PTI

BASTI: An interfaith young couple was allegedly killed in Padaria Chetsingh village of Rudhauli area here by the girl's family which did not approve of their relationship, police said on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in the matter, they said.

Amina, the girl, was found buried, while the boy, aged about 18 and a Dalit, was found dead in a sugarcane field, they said.

The incident came to light when one Paras Nath Chaudhary spotted Ankit's body in his field on Saturday and informed the police, they said.

According to Ankit's father, his son was a tractor driver, said local SHO Ram Krishan.

Police found that the tractor he drove belonged to one Mujibullah, who was found absconding.

Police suspect that Mujibullah fled after his daughter committed suicide by consuming poison when she got to know that her lover was killed.

The girl's body, bearing injury marks, was exhumed from a grave and was sent for a post-mortem, police said.

"The reasons leading to the death of the girl will be known after the post-mortem report comes," Additional Superintendent of Police Deependra Chowdhury said.

An FIR in the matter was registered Saturday night at Rudhauli Police Station under sections of the IPC and SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chowdhury said both bodies were recovered in the Rudhauli area and they were sent for the post-mortem examination.

Three accused, Irshad, Irfan, and Israr have been arrested in the matter, and a case has been registered against them under IPC and SC-ST Act, Chowdhury said, adding that all three have been sent to jail.

He said that the forensic team found human hair in the girl's room, and also a bottle containing some poisonous substance.

