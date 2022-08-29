Ensure fair probe into death of woman set ablaze by man in Dumka: NCW writes to Jharkhand DGP

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Taking cognizance of the media reports that a class 12 student, Ankita, was set on fire by her neighbour Shahrukh, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought action taken report asking the DGP to look into the matter and ensure that a fair investigation is accomplished in a time-bound manner. The 19-year-old woman was set on fire after pouring petrol on her from the window while she was sleeping at her home allegedly for denying her friendship to him in Jharkhand’s Dumka early in the morning on Tuesday.

Ankita finally succumbed to her burn injuries after five days on Sunday. According to a press release issued by NCW, it has come across media reports wherein a woman was set on fire in Jharkhand's Dumka after she rejected the proposal from the accused.

“The Commission is anguished with the reported crime and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand to look into the matter and to ensure that a fair investigation is accomplished in a time-bound manner,” stated the official release from NCW. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Superintendent of Police, Dumka, it said It further stated that action taken must be communicated to the Commission within seven days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the victim’s family members and also directed for the execution of the matter by a fast track court, besides seeking a report from DGP on the development of investigations. The ex-gratia was immediately made available to Ankita’s family by

the local administration in Dumka.

“We are making efforts that the justice is delivered in minimum possible time as there is no place for such incidents in our society. Such people should not be spared at any cost and must be given severe punishment must be given to them,” said CM Hemant Soren. Measures should be found out to make the existing punishment more severe in our constitution, he added.

Governor Ramesh Bais has also expressed anguish over the incident and expressed his condolences to the family members of Ankita. He also talked to the DGP and expressed serious concern over deteriorating law and order in the State, besides announcing an immediate grant of Rs 2 lakh to the family of Ankita from his discretionary grant.

BJP on the other hand, made a scathing attack on the state government, saying that women are not safe here as the morale of the criminals is at its peak. “On the one side, girls are being put on fire while the Chief Minister is busy in a picnic with his cabinet colleagues,” said State BJP Chief Deepak Prakash.

BJP demanded a death sentence for the accused and compensation for the family members along with a government job for one of the family members. Legislative party leader Babulal Marandi, accusing DSP Noor Mustafa of protecting the accused, demanded criminal action against him for misguiding everyone by writing the victim’s age as 19 years, while she is a minor of only 16 years as per certificates.

The State BJP Chief also informed that more than 5000 incidents of rape have taken place in Jharkhand during the last 32 months. Earlier on Sunday, Dumka was on the boil for the entire day as the situation remained tense as people took to the streets demanding justice for Ankita and the death sentence for accused Shahrukh. Shops and markets in the city also remained closed for the entire day. Looking at the tense situation, the district administration imposed section 144 in the city.

