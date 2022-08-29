Home Nation

Gujarat: AAP gears up for polls, appoints over 1000 'social media warriors' to spread party ideology

The social media warriors will spread the ideology of AAP across Gujarat and will be led by an in charge, co-in charge and coordinators.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed some 2,100 persons and gave them different responsibilities in the party's organisation in the state where polls are to be held later this year, the new entrants including 1,111 "social media warriors".

The social media warriors will spread the ideology of AAP across Gujarat and will be led by an in charge, co-in charge and coordinators, Manoj Sorathiya, general secretary of the state unit of the party said.

"State presidents of the party's nomadic tribes and denotified tribes (NTDNT) and cooperative wings, as well as event in charge of programmes of AAP, have also been appointed.

We have also appointed around 2,100 associates representing different regions for various responsibilities," he said.

He informed that Dakshin Bajrangi has been made state president of its NTDNT wing, while Arvind Gamit, a leader of the dairy cooperative sector from south Gujarat, will head the party's cooperative wing, he added.

"Our partner Bhavesh Patel has been given the responsibility of event in charge for all AAP programmes in the coming days. Stand-up comedian Dharshi Beradiya, who joined the party last month, has been appointed joint secretary of the organisation of AAP. Social worker Swejal Vyas will be youth president for Vadodara city," he informed.

Speaking on appointments in the social media warrior set-up, Sorathiya said Safin Hasan will be state in charge, Divyesh Hirpara will be state social media coordinator and Anil Patel will be co-in charge.

TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Gujarat Elections Gujarat Elections 2022 Gujarat Polls Gujarat Polls 2022
