Gujarat CM calls social activist Medha Patkar an urban Naxal

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday stirred controversy by calling social activist Medha Patkar an ‘urban Naxal’ who had received political support.

Published: 29th August 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday stirred controversy by calling social activist Medha Patkar an ‘urban Naxal’ who had received political support. He was addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Bhuj district in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On this occasion, when Narmada water has reached Kutch, we should also remember who were those people who had deprived Kutch from getting this water for nearly five decades. We all know who were those urban Naxals who had opposed the Narmada dam project,” said Patel.

Patkar had protested against construction of the dam and the inadequate rehabilitation and resettlement of those displaced by its construction. “They tried hard to deprive Gujarat and Kutch of development. One of those urban naxals was Medha Patkar.” 

Taking a shot at the Aam Admi Party ahead of the December Assembly polls, Patel said, “We all know which political party these people were associated with.” Patkar had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on AAP ticket and lost. “These people had tried to bring the Naxal ideology to Gujarat. But smart people of Gujarat did not let them succeed,” Patel said.

