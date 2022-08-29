Home Nation

Gujarat made all-round progress despite conspiracies, says Modi  

Published: 29th August 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  A string of conspiracies to “defame” Gujarat around the world notwithstanding, the state has succeeded in charting a path of progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing a rally on his home ground.

“While Gujarat was dealing with the natural calamity, the period of conspiracies started. There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat in the country and the world. Repeated attempts were made to stop investment from coming here, but the state chose a new path of progress,” Modi said after inaugurating a host of projects in Bhuj district ahead of the assembly elections slated later this year.

The PM highlighted how, even while tackling a crisis, Gujarat became the first state in the country to enact a Disaster Management Act. “Taking inspiration from this Act, a similar law was made for the whole country. This helped every government in the country during the pandemic,” he added. “After the devastation brought about by the earthquake in Kutch in 2001, I had spoken about the redevelopment of the region, and we worked hard for it. There were many who said Kutch won’t be able to recover from the destruction but people there have changed the scenario,” Modi said.

“When I say from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India will be a developed country by 2047, you can see that amidst death and disaster, we made some resolutions and we realised them. Similarly, what we resolve today, we will surely achieve in 2047,” he added.

Modi cited several development milestones in Kutch, such as the cement plants, which are among the largest in the world today, and it being second in the world regarding welding pipe manufacturing. 

‘Mass campaign needed to fight malnutrition’
NEW DELHI: ‘‘Can you imagine that music and bhajans can be used to tackle malnutrition?,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked in his monthly radio broadcast, Maan Ki Baat, on Sunday. He was talking about the success of the Mera Bachha Campaign in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. Citing another example of how a villager in Assam’s Bongai is creating awareness about malnutrition, Modi urged people to make efforts to get rid of the problem by creating awareness, and announced that September will be observed as ‘Poshan maah’. Sharing details about the Assamese villager, Modi said the mother of a healthy baby from an anganwadi used to meet the mother of a malnourished child every week to share tips on nutrition. He also referred to another campaign going on in Jharkhand. ENS

