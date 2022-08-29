Home Nation

Gujarat village declares boycott of scheduled caste residents after FIR against Patidar woman

The incident occurred on August 18 when four women belonging to the SC community went to a temple in Limbadiya village to offer prayers.

Published: 29th August 2022 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BOTAD: The arrest of an upper caste woman for allegedly stopping Dalits from entering a temple in a village in Gujarat's Botad district led to the social boycott of residents of the scheduled Caste (SC) community but the issue was resolved after police brokered peace, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on August 18 when four women belonging to the SC community went to a temple in Limbadiya village to offer prayers.

However, they were stopped by a woman from the Patidar community who told them that Dalits are not allowed inside the temple.

She allegedly hurled casteist slurs at the women and stopped them from entering the temple, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

A case was registered on the same day under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe ((Prevention of Atrocities Act) and the accused woman was arrested on August 19.

She was sent to jail after completion of remand, said Dhasa police station inspector BM Pandit.

Unhappy with the development, villagers in Limbadiya issued a diktat asking shopkeepers and others to boycott Dalit residents, claimed Amru Makwana, a local leader.

"We were also not given any work by villagers due to which 25 Dailt families may have to migrate to some other place," Makwana told reporters on Monday afternoon when he and other members of his community reached the Dhasa police station for a meeting.

Pandit said police rushed to the village before the matter could escalate and resolved the issue by arranging a meeting with all the community leaders, following which Dalits entered the temple and also bought groceries from shops.

"During the meeting, everyone agreed to end the impasse and live peacefully. The issue of the boycott has been resolved amicably," the police officer said.

Dalit leader Pravin Rathod said members of his community purchased groceries from shops in the village after the police and media intervened.

"A barber also cut the hair of a Dalit man. We visited the temple. The issue is resolved," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalits Patidars Caste Crime
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp