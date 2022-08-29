'Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to PM Modi's guidance': Japan PM

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Kishida of Japan Praised the leadership of PM Modi. He said Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector guided by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He was attending a program of Suzuki India marking the commemoration of 40 years in India, being held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Kishida of Japan conveyed his greetings for the occasion and said that the growth of Maruti Suzuki over the course of 4 decades embodies robust economic ties between India and Japan. He lauded the management of Suzuki for recognizing the potential of the Indian market.

“I consider that we owe this success to the understanding and support of the people and government of India. Recently, Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector guided by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi”, he said.

He informed that many other Japanese companies have expressed their interest to invest in India.

He also underlined the importance of this year as India and Japan mark 70 years of their relationship.

“Together with Prime Minister Modi I am determined to undertake the efforts to further develop the ‘Japan-India Strategic and Global Partnership” and to realize a “Free and Open Indo Pacific”, he added.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone associated with Suzuki Corporation.

“In the last eight years, these relations between our two countries have reached new heights. Today, from the bullet train in Gujarat-Maharashtra to the Rudraksha centre in Banaras in UP, many development projects are examples of India-Japan friendship.” He said

Recalling former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe PM said “and when it comes to this friendship, every Indian definitely remembers our friend, former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe.”

Recalling when Abe San came to Gujarat and spent his time here, the Prime Minister said that the people fondly remember it of Gujarat.

“Today PM Kishida is taking forward the efforts he made to bring our countries closer”, he added.

Emphasizing the relationship that has existed between Gujarat and Japan, the Prime Minister said that it has been higher than diplomatic dimensions.

“I remember when the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was started in 2009, since then Japan was associated with it as a partner country”, the Prime Minister said.

He remembered his resolve to create a mini Japan in Gujarat to make Japanese investors at home in Gujarat. Many small measures were taken to realize this. The creation of many world-class golf courses and restaurants with Japanese cuisines and the promotion of the Japanese language are some such examples.

“Our efforts always carried seriousness and respect for Japan, that is why about 125 Japanese companies along with Suzuki are operational in Gujarat”, he added. JETRO-run support center in Ahmedabad is providing plug-and-play facilities to many companies. Japan India Institutes for Manufacturing are training many people. The Prime Minister noted the contribution of ‘Kaizen’ in the development journey of Gujarat. The Prime Minister said that facets of Kaizen were applied by him in PMO and other departments also.

Highlighting one of the great features of electric vehicles, the Prime Minister said that they are silent. Be it a 2-wheeler or a 4-wheeler, they don't make any noise.

“This silence is not only about. The Prime Minister remarked that India has announced in COP-26 that it will achieve 50% of its installed electrical capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030."

“We have set a 'Net Zero' target for 2070”, the Prime Minister said.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana says that it is a joyful day for the state of Haryana as Maruti Suzuki is set to lay the foundation stone for its upcoming EV manufacturing plant.

Manohar Lal Khattar says that Japanese companies, especially Maruti Suzuki, have played an important role to establish Haryana as an automobile manufacturing hub.

