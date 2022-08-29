Home Nation

'Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to PM Modi's guidance': Japan PM

He was attending a program of Suzuki India marking the commemoration of 40 years in India, being held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, on Sunday.

Published: 29th August 2022 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

PMModiandKishida

Prime Minister Kishida of Japan conveyed his greetings for the occasion. (Photo | EPS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Kishida of Japan Praised the leadership of PM Modi. He said Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector guided by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He was attending a program of Suzuki India marking the commemoration of 40 years in India, being held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Kishida of Japan conveyed his greetings for the occasion and said that the growth of Maruti Suzuki over the course of 4 decades embodies robust economic ties between India and Japan. He lauded the management of Suzuki for recognizing the potential of the Indian market.

“I consider that we owe this success to the understanding and support of the people and government of India. Recently, Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector guided by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi”, he said.

He informed that many other Japanese companies have expressed their interest to invest in India.

He also underlined the importance of this year as India and Japan mark 70 years of their relationship. 

“Together with Prime Minister Modi I am determined to undertake the efforts to further develop the ‘Japan-India Strategic and Global Partnership” and to realize a “Free and Open Indo Pacific”, he added.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone associated with Suzuki Corporation. 

“In the last eight years, these relations between our two countries have reached new heights. Today, from the bullet train in Gujarat-Maharashtra to the Rudraksha centre in Banaras in UP, many development projects are examples of India-Japan friendship.” He said

Recalling former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe PM said “and when it comes to this friendship, every Indian definitely remembers our friend, former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe.”

Recalling when Abe San came to Gujarat and spent his time here, the Prime Minister said that the people fondly remember it of Gujarat. 

“Today PM Kishida is taking forward the efforts he made to bring our countries closer”, he added.

Emphasizing the relationship that has existed between Gujarat and Japan, the Prime Minister said that it has been higher than diplomatic dimensions. 

“I remember when the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was started in 2009, since then Japan was associated with it as a partner country”, the Prime Minister said.

He remembered his resolve to create a mini Japan in Gujarat to make Japanese investors at home in Gujarat. Many small measures were taken to realize this. The creation of many world-class golf courses and restaurants with Japanese cuisines and the promotion of the Japanese language are some such examples.

“Our efforts always carried seriousness and respect for Japan, that is why about 125 Japanese companies along with Suzuki are operational in Gujarat”, he added. JETRO-run support center in Ahmedabad is providing plug-and-play facilities to many companies. Japan India Institutes for Manufacturing are training many people. The Prime Minister noted the contribution of ‘Kaizen’ in the development journey of Gujarat. The Prime Minister said that facets of Kaizen were applied by him in PMO and other departments also.

Highlighting one of the great features of electric vehicles, the Prime Minister said that they are silent. Be it a 2-wheeler or a 4-wheeler, they don't make any noise. 

“This silence is not only about. The Prime Minister remarked that India has announced in COP-26 that it will achieve 50% of its installed electrical capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030."

“We have set a 'Net Zero' target for 2070”, the Prime Minister said.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana says that it is a joyful day for the state of Haryana as Maruti Suzuki is set to lay the foundation stone for its upcoming EV manufacturing plant.

Manohar Lal Khattar says that Japanese companies, especially Maruti Suzuki, have played an important role to establish Haryana as an automobile manufacturing hub.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Kishida PM Modi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp