Home Nation

Naga tribal’s ‘custodial death’ in Assam triggers widespread protests, NHRC seeks report

The issue was first raised by Nagaland Rajya Sabha member S Phangnon Konyak.

Published: 29th August 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Students protest demanding justice for the Naga tribal youth who died after being allegedly tortured by the police.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man from Nagaland died in judicial custody in Assam’s Sivasagar. Following this, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from the district police within four weeks.

The Indigenous Lawyers’ Association of India alleged E Henveih Phom (35) died on August 21 due to alleged torture by the police at the Geleky police station.

The issue was first raised by Nagaland Rajya Sabha member S Phangnon Konyak.

“I strongly condemn the custodial death of a Naga youth, E Henveih Phom, in Sivasagar. The manner in which this incident occurred must be thoroughly investigated. The guilty should not be spared. A life has been lost!” she had tweeted.

Tejang Chakma, who is the programmes coordinator of the lawyers’ association, said a complaint was lodged with the NHRC on August 25 and it intervened in the case considering its seriousness.

“Phom, a resident of Anaki-C village in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district, was arrested along with a woman on August 16 while they were travelling to Geleky. He was sent to judicial custody but he died under suspicious circumstances five days later,” the lawyers’ body said.

The family of the deceased alleged he was subjected to torture during police custody which led to his death. The family also claimed that he was physically fit at the time of his arrest.

Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Bora said, “The deceased was admitted to the jail hospital for two days before his death. He was found to be violent.”

He dismissed the charge of torture in police custody.

The lawyers’ association urged the NHRC to direct the Assam government to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident under Section 176(1A) of the CrPC, submit a detailed report and CCTV footage of the police station.

Further, it demanded the suspension of the guilty police personnel, appropriate legal action against them and an interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

On Friday, thousands of students held public rallies across eastern Nagaland areas in protest against the incident.

In a memorandum submitted to Nagaland chief secretary J Alam, the Eastern Naga Students’ Federation demanded a probe by a special investigation team and action against the guilty police personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC Indigenous Lawyers’ Association of India Geleky police station Naga youth
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp