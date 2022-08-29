Nitish to join Third Front? With national politics on agenda, KCR to leave for Bihar on Wednesday

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Bihar on August 31 to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who martyred in Galwan valley, an official release said on Monday.

KCR's proposed visit will have political significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed his ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan.'

Earlier this year, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Rao here.

Yadav was the opposition leader then.

"Both the Chief Ministers will discuss the national politics on this occasion," the release said.

Rao's Bihar tour announcement came hours after he addressed a public meeting at Peddapalli in Telangana where he asked people to take pledge to make "BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024" even as he said a government of farmers will be coming in future.

Rao will also provide financial assistance to the families of the 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire accident here, it further said.

He will distribute the cheques along with Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, according to the release.

Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of martyred soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased migrant worker.

Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in March handed over cheques for Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to Telangana, who was martyred in the clashes.

Rao on Monday tore into the NDA government at the Centre saying people should take a pledge to make a "BJP-mukt Bharat" in 2024 even as he said a government of farmers will be coming at the national level in future.

Speaking at a public meeting at Peddapalli, 165 km from here, Rao, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Golmal PM", said whatever he and the Centre say are "blatant lies".

"We all should take a pledge and be prepared to create BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024. We should march forward with that slogan. Then only we can save this country, otherwise there is no scope to save this nation," he said.

Attacking the Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, who recently landed in a controversy after a video purportedly showing him fetching the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter came out of a temple here, Rao said there are some "sanyasis" who are very eager to carry footwear by pledging Telangana's self-esteem.

"Should we become slaves to those thieves who come from Delhi?" he questioned.

He further slammed Modi saying that he became Prime Minister by showcasing the "Gujarat Model", but in reality, spurious liquor is flowing freely in the western state where there is prohibition.

He said farmers who recently visited him here are asking him to join national politics as they believed that none of the developmental schemes being implemented in Telangana for the agrarians are available in any other state.

He castigated the Centre on the sliding rupee value and increasing fuel prices.

According to him, if all the farmers in the country are given free power, it would cost only Rs 1.45 lakh crore which is way less than "Rs 12 lakh crore NPAs by corporates".

The Chief Minister said Telangana is progressing and if people are relaxed "thieves who looted public money" will come and seek to fight on religious grounds.

Rao said due to lack of foresight, the country has slipped into a position of importing wheat and rice.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the Integrated District offices complex in Peddapalli.

