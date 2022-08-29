‘Quash cases on Navratri organisers’: BJP MP Gopal Shetty

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: BJP Lok Sabha MP Gopal Shetty said that Maharashtra government should withdraw the cases filed against Navratri organisers over sound limit violations following the government recently withdrawing cases against Govinda and Ganesha festival organisers under similar circumstances.

Gopal Shetty also appealed to the Shinde-Fadnavis led Maharashtra government to allow four days for Navratri festival in the current year till midnight. “Let the people celebrate the festival as per their wish. It’s a once in a year festival. For the last two years owing to Covid, Navratri could not be organised across the country publicly. But now that Navratri in public has been allowed by the administration,” he said.



