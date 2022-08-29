Home Nation

‘Quash cases on Navratri organisers’: BJP MP Gopal Shetty

Gopal Shetty also appealed to the Shinde-Fadnavis led Maharashtra government to allow four days for Navratri festival in the current year till midnight.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of loudspeakers. (File Photo)

Representational image of loudspeakers. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  BJP Lok Sabha MP Gopal Shetty said that Maharashtra government should withdraw the cases filed against Navratri organisers over sound limit violations following the government recently withdrawing cases against Govinda and Ganesha festival organisers under similar circumstances.

Gopal Shetty also appealed to the Shinde-Fadnavis led Maharashtra government to allow four days for Navratri festival in the current year till midnight. “Let the people celebrate the festival as per their wish. It’s a once in a year festival. For the last two years owing to Covid, Navratri could not be organised across the country publicly. But now that Navratri in public has been allowed by the administration,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Shetty Case Navratri organisers Maharashtra Sound Violation Shinde-Fadnavis
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp