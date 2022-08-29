Ram Katha at Rajasthan's Raj Bhavan triggers row

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A five-day Ram Katha event being organised at the Raj Bhavan in Rajasthan has raked up a controversy. Being held under the patronage of Governor Kalraj Mishra, social activists claimed this violates the constitutional mandate of the post.

Human rights organisation People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has strongly objected to the event which it believes is an indirect way to promote Hindutva ideology. But as the controversy over the Ram Katha escalates, the gates of the Raj Bhavan have been opened for visitors though earlier it was being held only for special invitees.

The governor, along with Sant Vijay Kaushik Maharaj, also inaugurated a Bhakti art exhibition at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The PUCL argued that such religious events in the Raj Bhavan are beyond the limits of the constitutional position and the secular values it should promote. The PUCL has also asked the state government to shift the programme outside the residence with immediate effect.

Kavita Srivastava, general secretary, PUCL, said it is “against the dignity of the constitutional post of Governor to conduct a religious event on Raj Bhavan premises.” The PUCL said it is neither against Ram Katha nor against Lord Ram nor against Sant Vijay Kaushal Maharaj. Instead it argues that their “protest is against the dignity of the constitutional office who has taken oath under Article 157 of the Constitution and to organise a religious event in the Raj Bhavan.”

