Home Nation

Rishikesh man kills his mother, his wife, three daughters

Another daughter of his was at her aunt's home in Tapovan at the time of the killings.

Published: 29th August 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

RISHIKESH: A 47-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, wife and three daughters by slitting their throats in Ranipokhari area here on Monday, police said.

Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Nagagher, has been arrested and is being interrogated, they said.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (rural) Kamlesh Upadhyay said a blood-smeared knife has been recovered from the spot.

Kumar allegedly killed his mother Bitan Devi (75), wife Nitu Devi (36) and three daughters -- Aparna, Swarna and Annapurna -- after offering his daily prayers, the SP said, adding the reason for the killings is yet to be ascertained.

He was unemployed and one of his brothers who stays abroad used to send money to cover the family's needs, the SP said.

Kumar's another daughter Shyam Bhawani was at her aunt's home in Tapovan at the time of the killings.

According to the SP, Kumar is a native of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh.

His mother was mentally unstable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime Rishikesh murder
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp