SC seeks response of UP on bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had earlier this month rejected the bail application of Kappan, who was booked under UAPA in the alleged Hathras conspiracy case.

Published: 29th August 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Siddique Kappan

Journalist Siddique Kappan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the bail plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat fixed the plea for final disposal on September 9.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had earlier this month rejected the bail application of Kappan, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged Hathras conspiracy case.

The FIR had been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA against four persons having alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The PFI had been accused in the past of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

The police had earlier claimed that the accused was trying to disturb the law and order in Hathras.

TAGS
Siddique Kappan Hathras conspiracy case
