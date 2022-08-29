Subramanian Swamy sends legal notice to actors and makers of 'Ram Setu' movie 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy has sent legal notice to actors Akshay Kumar, Jacquline Fernandes, Nushrratt Bharuccha and makers of "Ram Setu" movie. The notice has been sent through Advocate Satya Sabharwal.

Swamy in the notice has stated that he has solely spearheaded Ram Setu's matter before various courts and if court proceedings are being picturised in the movie then he is bound to be recognised for the same with correct picturization of original facts.

“Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and if the same is being picturized in the Addressee’s film, then my Client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated and my Client is bound to be recognized for the same with correct picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner’s name used anywhere in the film,” the notice states.

To prevent any falsification as well as wrong picturization of facts and circumstances which transpired in the past, former RS MP has asked the makers to share the Script / frames with respect to the Court proceedings related to Ram Setu.

For amicably resolving the issue, Swamy in the notice has asked the makers to acknowledge his contribution through courts in opening credits of the movie and invite him to watch film before release to check picturization of facts accurately.

“It is also the well-settled position in law that in order for any person’s paternity rights in any work to be recognized, a written contract is not required. The right of paternity is an integral part of the moral rights of a person who makes any contribution. Herein the contribution is through Court proceedings initiated by my Client before Hon’ble Madras High Court and now before Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the notice states.

