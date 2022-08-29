Home Nation

Subramanian Swamy sends legal notice to actors and makers of 'Ram Setu' movie 

Swamy said that he has solely spearheaded Ram Setu's matter before various courts and if court proceedings are being picturised in the movie then he is bound to be recognised for the same.

Published: 29th August 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy. (Photo| PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy has sent legal notice to actors Akshay Kumar, Jacquline Fernandes, Nushrratt Bharuccha and makers of "Ram Setu" movie. The notice has been sent through Advocate Satya Sabharwal. 

Swamy in the notice has stated that he has solely spearheaded Ram Setu's matter before various courts and if court proceedings are being picturised in the movie then he is bound to be recognised for the same with correct picturization of original facts. 

“Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and if the same is being picturized in the Addressee’s film, then my Client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated and my Client is bound to be recognized for the same with correct picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner’s name used anywhere in the film,” the notice states. 

To prevent any falsification as well as wrong picturization of facts and circumstances which transpired in the past, former RS MP has asked the makers to share the Script / frames with respect to the Court proceedings related to Ram Setu. 

For amicably resolving the issue, Swamy in the notice has asked the makers to acknowledge his contribution through courts in opening credits of the movie and invite him to watch film before release to check picturization of facts accurately.

“It is also the well-settled position in law that in order for any person’s paternity rights in any work to be recognized, a written contract is not required. The right of paternity is an integral part of the moral rights of a person who makes any contribution. Herein the contribution is through Court proceedings initiated by my Client before Hon’ble Madras High Court and now before Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the notice states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Subramanian Swamy Ram Setu Akshay Kumar Jacquline Fernandes Nushrratt Bharuccha
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp