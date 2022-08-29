Home Nation

'Surrender by September 2': SC to Dharam Sansad hate speech accused Jitendra Tyagi 

The court asked Tyagi to surrender adding that he cannot continue to be on bail on medical grounds.

Published: 29th August 2022 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Jitendra Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi, an accused in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad case for allegedly making anti-Muslim speeches to surrender till September 2. 

Asking Tyagi to surrender, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna deferred the matter for September 9, 2022. 

“Go back and surrender. You can’t continue to be on bail on medical grounds. He’s not an old man and he’s just 51 years. You surrender by Friday or Saturday. We’ll take it on next Friday,” Justice Ajay Rastogi said.

Tyagi had approached SC against Uttarakhand HC’s order of refusing him to grant bail in FIR registered by Uttarakhand police u/s 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and section 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of IPC. 

In May, the apex Court had granted him interim bail for 3 months on medical grounds and asked him to give an undertaking that he would not indulge into the alleged practices and make any statement on electronic/social/digital media. On August 17, 2022 the bench extended the interim relief that was granted in May till the next date of hearing.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra for Tyagi submitted that most of the cases that have been registered against him were either disposed of or not chargesheeted. He further submitted that Tyagi was not arrested in the 1st FIR that was registered against him but he was arrested in January in the 2nd FIR. 

“Unless you come, this has become a trend for a while. Any episode of electronic broadcast leads to multiple FIR’s across India,” Luthra further submitted. 

However, turning down Tyagi’s plea, the bench asked him to surrender. 

