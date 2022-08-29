Surrendered terrorist detained under PSA, lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail

By PTI

BANIHAL/JAMMU: A surrendered terrorist was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his alleged involvement in "anti-national and anti-social" activities in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, officials said on Monday.

The order for the detention of Mohammad Amin Wani, a resident of Bankoot village of Banihal, under PSA was issued by Ramban District Magistrate on August 25, stating that his activities are "prejudical to the maintenance of public order".

PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

As per the dossier prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, Wani is reportedly involved in "anti-national/anti-social" activities and creating law and order problems in Banihal tehsil.

"Wani is a surrendered militant, who had joined militancy in December, 1999 and crossed (exfiltrated) illegally across the border via Saban (Poonch) for arms training in Pakistan, from where the subject went to Afghanistan (Rishkoor Place) for further training," the dossier said.

After training, it said Wani infiltrated into India in March 2002 through Maind, Poonch border and reached Srinagar and remained an active commander with code name "Khalid" but was arrested a year later from Lakhanpur along with some arms and ammunition and hawala money.

The dossier said he was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail Jammu till 2005 and was again arrested by a special cell of Delhi Police in 2007 in a case related to unlawful activities (prevention) Act.

"He was convicted and remained in Tihar Jail from 2007 to 2014. His brother is lodged in Lucknow Jail since 2008 and was sentenced to life imprisonment (in a separate case)," the dossier said, adding his activities are "very harmful and highly prejudicial" for the peace, prosperity, tranquillity, integrity and security of J&K, particularly in Banihal.

It accused Wani of instigating and provoking the general masses particularly the youth of Banihal and adjoining areas against the Government and disturbing the peaceful atmosphere.

"He is also trying to create communal tension."

However, Wani's wife Noureen Begum said her husband is living a normal life after his release from the prolonged detention.

"He is not involved in any type of anti-national or anti-social activities," she claimed, requesting the district administration Ramban and police to relook into his case and order his release.

"He is the father of a son and a daughter who are below five years of age. He is the only bread earner in the family," she said.

She said he was picked up from his village on August 3 and detained in police station Banihal before he was sent to Kot Bhalwal jail on August 25.

